Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

709 West Smith Valley Road

709 West Smith Valley Road · No Longer Available
Location

709 West Smith Valley Road, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 West Smith Valley Road have any available units?
709 West Smith Valley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 West Smith Valley Road have?
Some of 709 West Smith Valley Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 West Smith Valley Road currently offering any rent specials?
709 West Smith Valley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 West Smith Valley Road pet-friendly?
No, 709 West Smith Valley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood.
Does 709 West Smith Valley Road offer parking?
No, 709 West Smith Valley Road does not offer parking.
Does 709 West Smith Valley Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 709 West Smith Valley Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 West Smith Valley Road have a pool?
No, 709 West Smith Valley Road does not have a pool.
Does 709 West Smith Valley Road have accessible units?
No, 709 West Smith Valley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 709 West Smith Valley Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 709 West Smith Valley Road has units with dishwashers.
