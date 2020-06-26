All apartments in Greenwood
Find more places like 678 Reunion Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenwood, IN
/
678 Reunion Lane
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:14 AM

678 Reunion Lane

678 Reunion Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

678 Reunion Ln, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 Bedroom with 2.5 Baths. Full unfinished basement. Open kitchen to family room and sunroom that leads to fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 678 Reunion Lane have any available units?
678 Reunion Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 678 Reunion Lane have?
Some of 678 Reunion Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 678 Reunion Lane currently offering any rent specials?
678 Reunion Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 678 Reunion Lane pet-friendly?
No, 678 Reunion Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood.
Does 678 Reunion Lane offer parking?
Yes, 678 Reunion Lane offers parking.
Does 678 Reunion Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 678 Reunion Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 678 Reunion Lane have a pool?
No, 678 Reunion Lane does not have a pool.
Does 678 Reunion Lane have accessible units?
No, 678 Reunion Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 678 Reunion Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 678 Reunion Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Honey Creek Apartments
1786 Honey Lane
Greenwood, IN 46143
Emerald Lakes
1180 Emerald Lakes Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Devonshire
1100 Devonshire E Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Greenwood Oaks
714 Connors Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Copper Chase at Stones Crossing
2345 Thorium Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
St. Andrews
1201 Carson Way
Greenwood, IN 46143
Courts of Valle Vista
716 Connors Drive
Greenwood, IN 46143
Meridian Oaks Apartments
187 Love Ave
Greenwood, IN 46142

Similar Pages

Greenwood 1 BedroomsGreenwood 2 Bedrooms
Greenwood Apartments with BalconyGreenwood Apartments with Parking
Greenwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, IN
New Castle, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INNorth Vernon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University