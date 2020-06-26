Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Greenwood
Find more places like 678 Reunion Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Greenwood, IN
/
678 Reunion Lane
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:14 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
678 Reunion Lane
678 Reunion Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
678 Reunion Ln, Greenwood, IN 46143
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 Bedroom with 2.5 Baths. Full unfinished basement. Open kitchen to family room and sunroom that leads to fenced backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 678 Reunion Lane have any available units?
678 Reunion Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Greenwood, IN
.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Greenwood Rent Report
.
What amenities does 678 Reunion Lane have?
Some of 678 Reunion Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 678 Reunion Lane currently offering any rent specials?
678 Reunion Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 678 Reunion Lane pet-friendly?
No, 678 Reunion Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Greenwood
.
Does 678 Reunion Lane offer parking?
Yes, 678 Reunion Lane offers parking.
Does 678 Reunion Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 678 Reunion Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 678 Reunion Lane have a pool?
No, 678 Reunion Lane does not have a pool.
Does 678 Reunion Lane have accessible units?
No, 678 Reunion Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 678 Reunion Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 678 Reunion Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Honey Creek Apartments
1786 Honey Lane
Greenwood, IN 46143
Emerald Lakes
1180 Emerald Lakes Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Devonshire
1100 Devonshire E Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Greenwood Oaks
714 Connors Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Copper Chase at Stones Crossing
2345 Thorium Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
St. Andrews
1201 Carson Way
Greenwood, IN 46143
Courts of Valle Vista
716 Connors Drive
Greenwood, IN 46143
Meridian Oaks Apartments
187 Love Ave
Greenwood, IN 46142
Similar Pages
Greenwood 1 Bedrooms
Greenwood 2 Bedrooms
Greenwood Apartments with Balcony
Greenwood Apartments with Parking
Greenwood Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Indianapolis, IN
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Shelbyville, IN
Zionsville, IN
Speedway, IN
Anderson, IN
Avon, IN
Greenfield, IN
New Castle, IN
Seymour, IN
Beech Grove, IN
Martinsville, IN
Danville, IN
Lebanon, IN
North Vernon, IN
Cumberland, IN
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Indiana University-Bloomington
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University