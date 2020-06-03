All apartments in Greenwood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

640 East Main Street

640 East Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

640 East Main Street, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN BEFORE JANUARY 5TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT!

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This cozy 4 bedroom 2 bath home is located in Greenwood minutes from convenient shopping and attractions! Stop by today! This is a new listing and will lease soon!!

Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.

To register for your self-guided tour today, apply for this home, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis:
Visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/

Not currently accepting Section 8

Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 East Main Street have any available units?
640 East Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
Is 640 East Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
640 East Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 East Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 640 East Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 640 East Main Street offer parking?
No, 640 East Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 640 East Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 640 East Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 East Main Street have a pool?
No, 640 East Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 640 East Main Street have accessible units?
No, 640 East Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 640 East Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 640 East Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 640 East Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 640 East Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
