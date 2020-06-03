640 East Main Street

Amenities

pet friendly

This cozy 4 bedroom 2 bath home is located in Greenwood minutes from convenient shopping and attractions! Stop by today! This is a new listing and will lease soon!!



Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.



Not currently accepting Section 8



Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.



For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link.

