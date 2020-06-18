All apartments in Greenwood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

639 Shady Creek Court

639 Shady Creek Ct · No Longer Available
Location

639 Shady Creek Ct, Greenwood, IN 46142

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 639 Shady Creek Court have any available units?
639 Shady Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
Is 639 Shady Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
639 Shady Creek Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 639 Shady Creek Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 639 Shady Creek Court is pet friendly.
Does 639 Shady Creek Court offer parking?
No, 639 Shady Creek Court does not offer parking.
Does 639 Shady Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 639 Shady Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 639 Shady Creek Court have a pool?
No, 639 Shady Creek Court does not have a pool.
Does 639 Shady Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 639 Shady Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 639 Shady Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 639 Shady Creek Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 639 Shady Creek Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 639 Shady Creek Court does not have units with air conditioning.
