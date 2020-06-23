All apartments in Greenwood
Find more places like 629 Gooseberry Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenwood, IN
/
629 Gooseberry Lane
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:16 PM

629 Gooseberry Lane

629 Gooseberry Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

629 Gooseberry Lane, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

Brick 3 bedroom 2 bath home with modern kitchen appeal, plenty of closet space, huge backyard, minutes from Greenwood Mall, plenty of shopping, restaurants, and attractions. Stop in today and make this your new home!!!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 Gooseberry Lane have any available units?
629 Gooseberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
Is 629 Gooseberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
629 Gooseberry Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 Gooseberry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 629 Gooseberry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 629 Gooseberry Lane offer parking?
No, 629 Gooseberry Lane does not offer parking.
Does 629 Gooseberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 629 Gooseberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 Gooseberry Lane have a pool?
No, 629 Gooseberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 629 Gooseberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 629 Gooseberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 629 Gooseberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 629 Gooseberry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 629 Gooseberry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 629 Gooseberry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Honey Creek Apartments
1786 Honey Lane
Greenwood, IN 46143
Emerald Lakes
1180 Emerald Lakes Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Devonshire
1100 Devonshire E Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Copper Chase at Stones Crossing
2345 Thorium Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Summit Pointe
2400 E Main St
Greenwood, IN 46143
St. Andrews
1201 Carson Way
Greenwood, IN 46143
Westminster Apartments & Townhomes
921 Parliament Pl
Greenwood, IN 46142
Auburn Place
745 Wooddale Terrace
Greenwood, IN 46142

Similar Pages

Greenwood 1 BedroomsGreenwood 2 Bedrooms
Greenwood Apartments with BalconyGreenwood Apartments with Parking
Greenwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, IN
New Castle, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INNorth Vernon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University