622 Gooseberry Lane
Last updated April 7 2020 at 8:18 PM

622 Gooseberry Lane

622 Gooseberry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

622 Gooseberry Lane, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This is a beautiful, newly renovated 3 bedroom/1.5 bath single family home located in Greenwood. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, and central air! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: Thru April 30, 2021.

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Electric Furnace, Gas Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.

CENTRAL AIR: Yes.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 Gooseberry Lane have any available units?
622 Gooseberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 622 Gooseberry Lane have?
Some of 622 Gooseberry Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 622 Gooseberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
622 Gooseberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 Gooseberry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 622 Gooseberry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 622 Gooseberry Lane offer parking?
No, 622 Gooseberry Lane does not offer parking.
Does 622 Gooseberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 622 Gooseberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 Gooseberry Lane have a pool?
No, 622 Gooseberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 622 Gooseberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 622 Gooseberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 622 Gooseberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 622 Gooseberry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

