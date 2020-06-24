All apartments in Greenwood
Greenwood, IN
622 Findlay Lane
622 Findlay Lane

622 Findlay Lane · No Longer Available
Location

622 Findlay Lane, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,611 sf home is located in Greenwood, IN. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with white appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 Findlay Lane have any available units?
622 Findlay Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 622 Findlay Lane have?
Some of 622 Findlay Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 622 Findlay Lane currently offering any rent specials?
622 Findlay Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 Findlay Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 622 Findlay Lane is pet friendly.
Does 622 Findlay Lane offer parking?
Yes, 622 Findlay Lane offers parking.
Does 622 Findlay Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 622 Findlay Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 Findlay Lane have a pool?
No, 622 Findlay Lane does not have a pool.
Does 622 Findlay Lane have accessible units?
No, 622 Findlay Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 622 Findlay Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 622 Findlay Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
