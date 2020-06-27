All apartments in Greenwood
Find more places like 622 Brewer Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenwood, IN
/
622 Brewer Place
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

622 Brewer Place

622 Brewer Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

622 Brewer Place, Greenwood, IN 46142

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
622 Brewer St. / 1 bed 1 bath duplex in Greenwood Indiana - Up for rent is a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex unit located in the historic Greenwood district. Tile flooring, updated paint give this older home its wonderful charm. Large windows and rear access parking are among some of the features to this charming little duplex has to offer. This unit rents for $675.00 per month with a matching deposit of $675.00. If interested please go to www.zuluscape.com and apply as this home will not last long. For further questions please contact Mike at 317-210-0018.

Not accepting Section 8.

(RLNE5051381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 Brewer Place have any available units?
622 Brewer Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
Is 622 Brewer Place currently offering any rent specials?
622 Brewer Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 Brewer Place pet-friendly?
No, 622 Brewer Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood.
Does 622 Brewer Place offer parking?
Yes, 622 Brewer Place offers parking.
Does 622 Brewer Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 622 Brewer Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 Brewer Place have a pool?
No, 622 Brewer Place does not have a pool.
Does 622 Brewer Place have accessible units?
No, 622 Brewer Place does not have accessible units.
Does 622 Brewer Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 622 Brewer Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 622 Brewer Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 622 Brewer Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Honey Creek Apartments
1786 Honey Lane
Greenwood, IN 46143
Ashmore Trace Apartments of Greenwood
902 Wallington Cir
Greenwood, IN 46143
Greenwood Oaks
714 Connors Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Copper Chase at Stones Crossing
2345 Thorium Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
St. Andrews
1201 Carson Way
Greenwood, IN 46143
Auburn Place
745 Wooddale Terrace
Greenwood, IN 46142
Courts of Valle Vista
716 Connors Drive
Greenwood, IN 46143
Meridian Oaks Apartments
187 Love Ave
Greenwood, IN 46142

Similar Pages

Greenwood 1 BedroomsGreenwood 2 Bedrooms
Greenwood Apartments with BalconyGreenwood Apartments with Parking
Greenwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, IN
New Castle, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INNorth Vernon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University