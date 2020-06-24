621 Cembra Dr

Amenities
Available 04/15/19 Spacious Village Pine house - Property Id: 100788
3 bedrooms + loft + 2.5 bathrooms + private fenced yard + 2 car garage, well maintained, super clean beautiful home.
Every room is big size. Modern kitchen. All the living area are hardwood floor, easy to clean.
HOA takes care of outside landscape and snow removal.
This gorgeous patio home has soaring ceilings, an open floor plan and a lot of natural light. Located at popular Clark - Pleasant school district.
We don't accept Section 8.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100788
Property Id 100788
(RLNE4712167)