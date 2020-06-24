621 Cembra Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Available 04/15/19 Spacious Village Pine house - Property Id: 100788



3 bedrooms + loft + 2.5 bathrooms + private fenced yard + 2 car garage, well maintained, super clean beautiful home.

Every room is big size. Modern kitchen. All the living area are hardwood floor, easy to clean.

HOA takes care of outside landscape and snow removal.

This gorgeous patio home has soaring ceilings, an open floor plan and a lot of natural light. Located at popular Clark - Pleasant school district.

We don't accept Section 8.

