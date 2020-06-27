620 Brewer Place

Amenities

620 Brewer St. / 1 bed 1 bath in Greenwood Indiana - Up for rent is a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex unit located in the historic Greenwood district. Tile flooring, updated paint give this older home its wonderful charm. Large windows and rear access parking are among some of the features to this charming little duplex has to offer. This unit rents for $675.00 per month with a matching deposit of $675.00. If interested please go to www.zuluscape.com and apply as this home will not last long. For further questions please contact Mike at 317-210-0018.



Not accepting Section 8.



(RLNE5051388)