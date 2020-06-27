All apartments in Greenwood
620 Brewer Place

Location

620 Brewer Place, Greenwood, IN 46142

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
620 Brewer St. / 1 bed 1 bath in Greenwood Indiana - Up for rent is a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex unit located in the historic Greenwood district. Tile flooring, updated paint give this older home its wonderful charm. Large windows and rear access parking are among some of the features to this charming little duplex has to offer. This unit rents for $675.00 per month with a matching deposit of $675.00. If interested please go to www.zuluscape.com and apply as this home will not last long. For further questions please contact Mike at 317-210-0018.

Not accepting Section 8.

(RLNE5051388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Brewer Place have any available units?
620 Brewer Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
Is 620 Brewer Place currently offering any rent specials?
620 Brewer Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Brewer Place pet-friendly?
No, 620 Brewer Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood.
Does 620 Brewer Place offer parking?
Yes, 620 Brewer Place offers parking.
Does 620 Brewer Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 Brewer Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Brewer Place have a pool?
No, 620 Brewer Place does not have a pool.
Does 620 Brewer Place have accessible units?
No, 620 Brewer Place does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Brewer Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 Brewer Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 620 Brewer Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 Brewer Place does not have units with air conditioning.
