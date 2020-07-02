All apartments in Greenwood
Find more places like 596 Scotch Pine Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenwood, IN
/
596 Scotch Pine Dr
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

596 Scotch Pine Dr

596 Scotch Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

596 Scotch Pine Drive, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 08/11/19 3 bedrooms + Fenced Yard + 2 car garage Nice home - Property Id: 134816

3 bedrooms + 2.5 bathrooms + private fenced yard + 2 car garage, very well maintained, super clean beautiful home.
Modern kitchen.
You will be impressed by the huge master bedroom and bathroom, with double sink, individual bath tub. Every room is big size.
HOA takes care of outside landscape and snow removal.
Located at popular Clark - Pleasant school district.
Furniture is only for staging purpose, not included in rent. Washer/Dryer hookups are provided.
We don't accept Section 8 please.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/134816p
Property Id 134816

(RLNE5013263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 596 Scotch Pine Dr have any available units?
596 Scotch Pine Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 596 Scotch Pine Dr have?
Some of 596 Scotch Pine Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 596 Scotch Pine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
596 Scotch Pine Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 596 Scotch Pine Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 596 Scotch Pine Dr is pet friendly.
Does 596 Scotch Pine Dr offer parking?
Yes, 596 Scotch Pine Dr offers parking.
Does 596 Scotch Pine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 596 Scotch Pine Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 596 Scotch Pine Dr have a pool?
No, 596 Scotch Pine Dr does not have a pool.
Does 596 Scotch Pine Dr have accessible units?
No, 596 Scotch Pine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 596 Scotch Pine Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 596 Scotch Pine Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Honey Creek Apartments
1786 Honey Lane
Greenwood, IN 46143
Emerald Lakes
1180 Emerald Lakes Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Greenwood Oaks
714 Connors Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Copper Chase at Stones Crossing
2345 Thorium Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Summit Pointe
2400 E Main St
Greenwood, IN 46143
St. Andrews
1201 Carson Way
Greenwood, IN 46143
Westminster Apartments & Townhomes
921 Parliament Pl
Greenwood, IN 46142
Meridian Oaks Apartments
187 Love Ave
Greenwood, IN 46142

Similar Pages

Greenwood 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGreenwood 2 Bedroom Apartments
Greenwood Apartments with BalconiesGreenwood Apartments with Parking
Greenwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, INShelbyville, IN
New Castle, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University