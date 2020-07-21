All apartments in Greenwood
52 SNOWFLAKE Circle
52 SNOWFLAKE Circle

52 Snowflake Circle · No Longer Available
Location

52 Snowflake Circle, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RANCH FOR RENT 3 bed/2 bath - Clark-Pleasant Schools - 1200 SQFT - 2 Car Attached Garage - Eat-in Kitchen w Appliances. Large Family Room. Split Bedroom Floorplan. Full Fenced Rear Yard. Cul-de-sac - WELL MAINTAINED/Great place to call home - Near Highways, I 65 Exit @ Worthville Rd, EWasy to Greenwood, Indy, Columbus, Franklin & Grocery, Restaurants, Shopping & More. No Pets, No Smoking Inside, 1st & Last Month Rent Deposit. Good & Fair & Attentive Property Managers. Tenant pays utils & maintains yard. Owner pays Taxes/HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 SNOWFLAKE Circle have any available units?
52 SNOWFLAKE Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 52 SNOWFLAKE Circle have?
Some of 52 SNOWFLAKE Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 SNOWFLAKE Circle currently offering any rent specials?
52 SNOWFLAKE Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 SNOWFLAKE Circle pet-friendly?
No, 52 SNOWFLAKE Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood.
Does 52 SNOWFLAKE Circle offer parking?
Yes, 52 SNOWFLAKE Circle offers parking.
Does 52 SNOWFLAKE Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 SNOWFLAKE Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 SNOWFLAKE Circle have a pool?
No, 52 SNOWFLAKE Circle does not have a pool.
Does 52 SNOWFLAKE Circle have accessible units?
No, 52 SNOWFLAKE Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 52 SNOWFLAKE Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 52 SNOWFLAKE Circle has units with dishwashers.
