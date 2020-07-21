52 SNOWFLAKE Circle

Amenities

RANCH FOR RENT 3 bed/2 bath - Clark-Pleasant Schools - 1200 SQFT - 2 Car Attached Garage - Eat-in Kitchen w Appliances. Large Family Room. Split Bedroom Floorplan. Full Fenced Rear Yard. Cul-de-sac - WELL MAINTAINED/Great place to call home - Near Highways, I 65 Exit @ Worthville Rd, EWasy to Greenwood, Indy, Columbus, Franklin & Grocery, Restaurants, Shopping & More. No Pets, No Smoking Inside, 1st & Last Month Rent Deposit. Good & Fair & Attentive Property Managers. Tenant pays utils & maintains yard. Owner pays Taxes/HOA.