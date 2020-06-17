48 North Emerson Avenue

Amenities

gym clubhouse conference room extra storage furnished

Unit Amenities extra storage furnished Property Amenities conference room clubhouse gym

Former Fairway Mortgage Suite NOW AVAILABLE! Come Join Re/Max, Chicago Title, State Farm, and more! Located Just across from Greenwood's Sam's Club, less than 3 minutes from I-65. Suite has 3 Private Offices, Work Area, Waiting Area, Kitchenette, and private restroom. Furnished with desks, file storage if needed!Space offers private exterior door and additional entrance within the building. Rent also includes use of conference rooms, Community Room, for large events, Full Kitchen, Exercise and Shower Rooms, and additional storage. For More Information: Shelly Johnson 1.317.883.9125