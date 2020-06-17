All apartments in Greenwood
48 North Emerson Avenue

48 North Emerson Avenue · (317) 882-5900
Location

48 North Emerson Avenue, Greenwood, IN 46143

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 400 · Avail. now

$2,850

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

gym
clubhouse
conference room
extra storage
furnished
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
gym
Former Fairway Mortgage Suite NOW AVAILABLE! Come Join Re/Max, Chicago Title, State Farm, and more! Located Just across from Greenwood's Sam's Club, less than 3 minutes from I-65. Suite has 3 Private Offices, Work Area, Waiting Area, Kitchenette, and private restroom. Furnished with desks, file storage if needed!Space offers private exterior door and additional entrance within the building. Rent also includes use of conference rooms, Community Room, for large events, Full Kitchen, Exercise and Shower Rooms, and additional storage. For More Information: Shelly Johnson 1.317.883.9125

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 North Emerson Avenue have any available units?
48 North Emerson Avenue has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 48 North Emerson Avenue have?
Some of 48 North Emerson Avenue's amenities include gym, clubhouse, and conference room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 North Emerson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
48 North Emerson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 North Emerson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 48 North Emerson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood.
Does 48 North Emerson Avenue offer parking?
No, 48 North Emerson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 48 North Emerson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 North Emerson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 North Emerson Avenue have a pool?
No, 48 North Emerson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 48 North Emerson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 48 North Emerson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 48 North Emerson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 48 North Emerson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
