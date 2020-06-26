Rent Calculator
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:19 PM
472 Dietz Drive
472 Dietz Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
472 Dietz Dr, Greenwood, IN 46143
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bed 2.5 bath has a separate living and family room. 2 car attached garage. open floor plan. nice private lot.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 472 Dietz Drive have any available units?
472 Dietz Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Greenwood, IN
.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Greenwood Rent Report
.
What amenities does 472 Dietz Drive have?
Some of 472 Dietz Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 472 Dietz Drive currently offering any rent specials?
472 Dietz Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 472 Dietz Drive pet-friendly?
No, 472 Dietz Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Greenwood
.
Does 472 Dietz Drive offer parking?
Yes, 472 Dietz Drive offers parking.
Does 472 Dietz Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 472 Dietz Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 472 Dietz Drive have a pool?
No, 472 Dietz Drive does not have a pool.
Does 472 Dietz Drive have accessible units?
No, 472 Dietz Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 472 Dietz Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 472 Dietz Drive has units with dishwashers.
Butler University