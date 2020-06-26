All apartments in Greenwood
Find more places like 472 Dietz Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenwood, IN
/
472 Dietz Drive
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:19 PM

472 Dietz Drive

472 Dietz Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

472 Dietz Dr, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bed 2.5 bath has a separate living and family room. 2 car attached garage. open floor plan. nice private lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 472 Dietz Drive have any available units?
472 Dietz Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 472 Dietz Drive have?
Some of 472 Dietz Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 472 Dietz Drive currently offering any rent specials?
472 Dietz Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 472 Dietz Drive pet-friendly?
No, 472 Dietz Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood.
Does 472 Dietz Drive offer parking?
Yes, 472 Dietz Drive offers parking.
Does 472 Dietz Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 472 Dietz Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 472 Dietz Drive have a pool?
No, 472 Dietz Drive does not have a pool.
Does 472 Dietz Drive have accessible units?
No, 472 Dietz Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 472 Dietz Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 472 Dietz Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Hills Apartments
1014 Mission Hills Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Ashmore Trace Apartments of Greenwood
902 Wallington Cir
Greenwood, IN 46143
Devonshire
1100 Devonshire E Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Copper Chase at Stones Crossing
2345 Thorium Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Summit Pointe
2400 E Main St
Greenwood, IN 46143
Westminster Apartments & Townhomes
921 Parliament Pl
Greenwood, IN 46142
Courts of Valle Vista
716 Connors Drive
Greenwood, IN 46143
Meridian Oaks Apartments
187 Love Ave
Greenwood, IN 46142

Similar Pages

Greenwood 1 BedroomsGreenwood 2 Bedrooms
Greenwood Apartments with BalconyGreenwood Apartments with Parking
Greenwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, IN
New Castle, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INNorth Vernon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University