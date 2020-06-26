All apartments in Greenwood
Last updated June 5 2019 at 7:36 PM

2757 Grand Fir Drive

2757 Grand Fir Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2757 Grand Fir Dr, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning two-story home in Greenwood! This charmer boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths & plenty of room. Covered front porch opens to large living room with beautiful hardwood floors and tiled gas fireplace! Bright dining room is open to eat-in kitchen, with updated appliances and tons of cabinetry! The upstairs loft has the potential for a second family room! The large master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, as well as a private bathroom and walk-in closet! The backyard is fenced in with an open patio. Two car attached garage. Has fresh paint throughout entire home.

Tenant responsible for all utilities. Must pass criminal, credit, and eviction background check. Non-smoking home.

Will be available for automated showings as soon as final clean is complete.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2757 Grand Fir Drive have any available units?
2757 Grand Fir Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 2757 Grand Fir Drive have?
Some of 2757 Grand Fir Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2757 Grand Fir Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2757 Grand Fir Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2757 Grand Fir Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2757 Grand Fir Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2757 Grand Fir Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2757 Grand Fir Drive offers parking.
Does 2757 Grand Fir Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2757 Grand Fir Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2757 Grand Fir Drive have a pool?
No, 2757 Grand Fir Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2757 Grand Fir Drive have accessible units?
No, 2757 Grand Fir Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2757 Grand Fir Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2757 Grand Fir Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
