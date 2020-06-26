2757 Grand Fir Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning two-story home in Greenwood! This charmer boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths & plenty of room. Covered front porch opens to large living room with beautiful hardwood floors and tiled gas fireplace! Bright dining room is open to eat-in kitchen, with updated appliances and tons of cabinetry! The upstairs loft has the potential for a second family room! The large master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, as well as a private bathroom and walk-in closet! The backyard is fenced in with an open patio. Two car attached garage. Has fresh paint throughout entire home.



Tenant responsible for all utilities. Must pass criminal, credit, and eviction background check. Non-smoking home.



Will be available for automated showings as soon as final clean is complete.

Contact us to schedule a showing.