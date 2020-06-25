Rent Calculator
25 Snowflake Circle
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:40 PM
25 Snowflake Circle
25 Snowflake Circle
No Longer Available
Location
25 Snowflake Circle, Greenwood, IN 46143
25 Snowflake Circle Available 11/08/19 -
(RLNE4833690)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 25 Snowflake Circle have any available units?
25 Snowflake Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Greenwood, IN
.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Greenwood Rent Report
.
Is 25 Snowflake Circle currently offering any rent specials?
25 Snowflake Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Snowflake Circle pet-friendly?
No, 25 Snowflake Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Greenwood
.
Does 25 Snowflake Circle offer parking?
No, 25 Snowflake Circle does not offer parking.
Does 25 Snowflake Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Snowflake Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Snowflake Circle have a pool?
No, 25 Snowflake Circle does not have a pool.
Does 25 Snowflake Circle have accessible units?
No, 25 Snowflake Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Snowflake Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Snowflake Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Snowflake Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Snowflake Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
