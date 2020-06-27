2489 HARVEST MOON DR

Greenwood - 3 BR + loft - Spacious three bedroom, 2 story home in Summerfield Village in Johnson Co. . Gas Heat. Bonus room in loft area. Stove, dishwasher and microwave provided. Monthly rent is $1195 plus monthly sewer bill.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
