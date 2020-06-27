All apartments in Greenwood
Find more places like 2489 HARVEST MOON DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenwood, IN
/
2489 HARVEST MOON DR
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM

2489 HARVEST MOON DR

2489 Harvest Moon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2489 Harvest Moon Drive, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Greenwood - 3 BR + loft - Spacious three bedroom, 2 story home in Summerfield Village in Johnson Co. . Gas Heat. Bonus room in loft area. Stove, dishwasher and microwave provided. Monthly rent is $1195 plus monthly sewer bill.

(RLNE1952873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2489 HARVEST MOON DR have any available units?
2489 HARVEST MOON DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 2489 HARVEST MOON DR have?
Some of 2489 HARVEST MOON DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2489 HARVEST MOON DR currently offering any rent specials?
2489 HARVEST MOON DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2489 HARVEST MOON DR pet-friendly?
No, 2489 HARVEST MOON DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood.
Does 2489 HARVEST MOON DR offer parking?
No, 2489 HARVEST MOON DR does not offer parking.
Does 2489 HARVEST MOON DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2489 HARVEST MOON DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2489 HARVEST MOON DR have a pool?
No, 2489 HARVEST MOON DR does not have a pool.
Does 2489 HARVEST MOON DR have accessible units?
No, 2489 HARVEST MOON DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2489 HARVEST MOON DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2489 HARVEST MOON DR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Sublet
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Hills Apartments
1014 Mission Hills Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Ashmore Trace Apartments of Greenwood
902 Wallington Cir
Greenwood, IN 46143
Emerald Lakes
1180 Emerald Lakes Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Devonshire
1100 Devonshire E Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Summit Pointe
2400 E Main St
Greenwood, IN 46143
Westminster Apartments & Townhomes
921 Parliament Pl
Greenwood, IN 46142
Auburn Place
745 Wooddale Terrace
Greenwood, IN 46142
Courts of Valle Vista
716 Connors Drive
Greenwood, IN 46143

Similar Pages

Greenwood 1 BedroomsGreenwood 2 Bedrooms
Greenwood Apartments with BalconyGreenwood Apartments with Parking
Greenwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, IN
New Castle, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INNorth Vernon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University