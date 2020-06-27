2489 HARVEST MOON DR

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities

Greenwood - 3 BR + loft - Spacious three bedroom, 2 story home in Summerfield Village in Johnson Co. . Gas Heat. Bonus room in loft area. Stove, dishwasher and microwave provided. Monthly rent is $1195 plus monthly sewer bill.



(RLNE1952873)