234 North Brewer Street

Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath in the heart of Greenwood. Completely move in ready. You will love the spacious rooms and new wood floors throughout. Refrigerator and Stove included. Washer & Dryer hookup. Off street parking. Great front porch to enjoy morning and evening drinks. Walk to Old Town, middle school, community center, and library. One mile from Greenwood Park Mall. Don't miss this one. This area is booming and homes rent quickly.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.