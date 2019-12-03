All apartments in Greenwood
234 North Brewer Street

Location

234 North Brewer Street, Greenwood, IN 46142

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath in the heart of Greenwood. Completely move in ready. You will love the spacious rooms and new wood floors throughout. Refrigerator and Stove included. Washer & Dryer hookup. Off street parking. Great front porch to enjoy morning and evening drinks. Walk to Old Town, middle school, community center, and library. One mile from Greenwood Park Mall. Don't miss this one. This area is booming and homes rent quickly.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 North Brewer Street have any available units?
234 North Brewer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 234 North Brewer Street have?
Some of 234 North Brewer Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 North Brewer Street currently offering any rent specials?
234 North Brewer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 North Brewer Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 234 North Brewer Street is pet friendly.
Does 234 North Brewer Street offer parking?
Yes, 234 North Brewer Street offers parking.
Does 234 North Brewer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 North Brewer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 North Brewer Street have a pool?
No, 234 North Brewer Street does not have a pool.
Does 234 North Brewer Street have accessible units?
No, 234 North Brewer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 234 North Brewer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 234 North Brewer Street does not have units with dishwashers.

