Spacious 4-5 bedroom, 2.5 bath two story house with partial basement. House features a nice office or bedroom on main level, deck off of the breakfast nook, partial fenced rear yard, walk-in closets, and upper level laundry.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2264 Northward Court have any available units?
2264 Northward Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 2264 Northward Court have?
Some of 2264 Northward Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2264 Northward Court currently offering any rent specials?
2264 Northward Court is not currently offering any rent specials.