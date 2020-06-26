22 Keran Manor Court

MERIDIAN MANOR- 2 Bed, 1 Bath Condo For Rent. Monthly Condo Fee Included in Rent. 1 Car Carport & Plenty of Additional Parking. Kitchen w/ Plenty of Cabinets. First Floor Condo w/ Rear Deck. 12 Month Lease Preferred. No smoking. No pets.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
