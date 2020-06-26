All apartments in Greenwood
22 Keran Manor Court
22 Keran Manor Court

22 Keran Manor Court · No Longer Available
Location

22 Keran Manor Court, Greenwood, IN 46142

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
oven
refrigerator
MERIDIAN MANOR- 2 Bed, 1 Bath Condo For Rent. Monthly Condo Fee Included in Rent. 1 Car Carport & Plenty of Additional Parking. Kitchen w/ Plenty of Cabinets. First Floor Condo w/ Rear Deck. 12 Month Lease Preferred. No smoking. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Keran Manor Court have any available units?
22 Keran Manor Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 22 Keran Manor Court have?
Some of 22 Keran Manor Court's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Keran Manor Court currently offering any rent specials?
22 Keran Manor Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Keran Manor Court pet-friendly?
No, 22 Keran Manor Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood.
Does 22 Keran Manor Court offer parking?
Yes, 22 Keran Manor Court offers parking.
Does 22 Keran Manor Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Keran Manor Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Keran Manor Court have a pool?
No, 22 Keran Manor Court does not have a pool.
Does 22 Keran Manor Court have accessible units?
No, 22 Keran Manor Court does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Keran Manor Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Keran Manor Court does not have units with dishwashers.
