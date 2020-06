Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch conveniently located in the Greenwood are, close to shopping, schools, and the interstate. Home features vaulted ceilings, a kitchen with a pass through to the dining room/great room, ceiling fans, kitchen appliances are included, open floor plan, master bedroom with walk in closet, and priced to sell. Take a look at this home before its gone.