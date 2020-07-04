All apartments in Greenwood
1977 Calvert Circle
1977 Calvert Circle

1977 Calvert Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1977 Calvert Circle, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,900 sf home is located in Greenwood, IN. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black and stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1977 Calvert Circle have any available units?
1977 Calvert Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1977 Calvert Circle have?
Some of 1977 Calvert Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1977 Calvert Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1977 Calvert Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1977 Calvert Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1977 Calvert Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1977 Calvert Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1977 Calvert Circle offers parking.
Does 1977 Calvert Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1977 Calvert Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1977 Calvert Circle have a pool?
No, 1977 Calvert Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1977 Calvert Circle have accessible units?
No, 1977 Calvert Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1977 Calvert Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1977 Calvert Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

