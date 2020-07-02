All apartments in Greenwood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1947 Prairie Sky Drive

1947 Prairie Sky Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1947 Prairie Sky Lane, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,200 sf home is located in Greenwood, IN. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1947 Prairie Sky Drive have any available units?
1947 Prairie Sky Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1947 Prairie Sky Drive have?
Some of 1947 Prairie Sky Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1947 Prairie Sky Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1947 Prairie Sky Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1947 Prairie Sky Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1947 Prairie Sky Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1947 Prairie Sky Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1947 Prairie Sky Drive offers parking.
Does 1947 Prairie Sky Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1947 Prairie Sky Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1947 Prairie Sky Drive have a pool?
No, 1947 Prairie Sky Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1947 Prairie Sky Drive have accessible units?
No, 1947 Prairie Sky Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1947 Prairie Sky Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1947 Prairie Sky Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

