All apartments in Greenwood
Find more places like 1851 Farm Meadow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenwood, IN
/
1851 Farm Meadow Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 10:52 PM

1851 Farm Meadow Drive

1851 Farm Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1851 Farm Meadow Drive, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1851 Farm Meadow Drive have any available units?
1851 Farm Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
Is 1851 Farm Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1851 Farm Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1851 Farm Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1851 Farm Meadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1851 Farm Meadow Drive offer parking?
No, 1851 Farm Meadow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1851 Farm Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1851 Farm Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1851 Farm Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 1851 Farm Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1851 Farm Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1851 Farm Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1851 Farm Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1851 Farm Meadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1851 Farm Meadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1851 Farm Meadow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Hills Apartments
1014 Mission Hills Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Honey Creek Apartments
1786 Honey Lane
Greenwood, IN 46143
Ashmore Trace Apartments of Greenwood
902 Wallington Cir
Greenwood, IN 46143
Emerald Lakes
1180 Emerald Lakes Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Devonshire
1100 Devonshire E Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Summit Pointe
2400 E Main St
Greenwood, IN 46143
Auburn Place
745 Wooddale Terrace
Greenwood, IN 46142
Meridian Oaks Apartments
187 Love Ave
Greenwood, IN 46142

Similar Pages

Greenwood 1 BedroomsGreenwood 2 Bedrooms
Greenwood Apartments with BalconyGreenwood Apartments with Parking
Greenwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, IN
New Castle, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INNorth Vernon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University