Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Five bedrooms, four full baths, finished basement, and a three-car-garage in the gorgeous Chateaux at Woodfield in Center Grove. This home features a main floor bedroom with full bath, finished basement complete with tons of storage. Community pool and park. Enjoy the outdoors on your 15x13 oversized deck. This home backs up to a large common area that is perfect for outdoor activities .