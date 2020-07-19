All apartments in Greenwood
1762 Blue Grass Parkway
1762 Blue Grass Parkway

1762 Bluegrass Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

1762 Bluegrass Parkway, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. (*PLEASE NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.) Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1762 Blue Grass Parkway have any available units?
1762 Blue Grass Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
Is 1762 Blue Grass Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1762 Blue Grass Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1762 Blue Grass Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 1762 Blue Grass Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood.
Does 1762 Blue Grass Parkway offer parking?
No, 1762 Blue Grass Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 1762 Blue Grass Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1762 Blue Grass Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1762 Blue Grass Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 1762 Blue Grass Parkway has a pool.
Does 1762 Blue Grass Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1762 Blue Grass Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1762 Blue Grass Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 1762 Blue Grass Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1762 Blue Grass Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 1762 Blue Grass Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
