Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

1534 Sandy Bay Dr

1534 Sandy Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1534 Sandy Bay Drive, Greenwood, IN 46142

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
carport
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
Floor plan: NantucketBay
Rent: $945

Community Amenities
Carports
Fitness Center
Tennis Court
Basketball and Volleyball Courts
Indoor Gymnasium
Pool & Hot Tub
Hot Tub
Business Center with High-Speed Internet, Fax, Copier, and Printer
Pet Friendly
Beautiful Landscaping with Lakes and Fountains
Detached Garages

Floor Plan Amenities
9 ft. ceiling
Vaulted ceiling
Ceiling Fan Hook-ups
Kitchen Bar
Dishwashers
Ice-Makers
Icemaker
Refrigerator
Oversized Garden Tubs
French Doors
Private Entrances
Walk in Closets
Storage Closet with Every Apartment
Oversize oval garden tub
Washer and Dryer Hook-ups
Large Patio/Balcony
Porches and Balconies
Wood-burning Fireplace
Oversized Windows with Mini-blinds
Total Electric Living
Dishwasher
Self-cleaning oven
Lake view
Patio/Balcony

Pet Policy
Deposit: $200
Pet Rent: $20 per month
Pet Limit: 2 per apartment, dogs and cats allowed
Restrictions: No aggressive animals

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1534 Sandy Bay Dr have any available units?
1534 Sandy Bay Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1534 Sandy Bay Dr have?
Some of 1534 Sandy Bay Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1534 Sandy Bay Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1534 Sandy Bay Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1534 Sandy Bay Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1534 Sandy Bay Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1534 Sandy Bay Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1534 Sandy Bay Dr offers parking.
Does 1534 Sandy Bay Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1534 Sandy Bay Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1534 Sandy Bay Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1534 Sandy Bay Dr has a pool.
Does 1534 Sandy Bay Dr have accessible units?
No, 1534 Sandy Bay Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1534 Sandy Bay Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1534 Sandy Bay Dr has units with dishwashers.

