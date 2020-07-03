All apartments in Greenwood
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

150 Plymouth Rock Court

150 Plymouth Rock Court · No Longer Available
Location

150 Plymouth Rock Court, Greenwood, IN 46142

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Greenwood Schools Home on Quite Cul-De-Sac
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,216 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requ

(RLNE5693047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Plymouth Rock Court have any available units?
150 Plymouth Rock Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 Plymouth Rock Court have?
Some of 150 Plymouth Rock Court's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Plymouth Rock Court currently offering any rent specials?
150 Plymouth Rock Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Plymouth Rock Court pet-friendly?
No, 150 Plymouth Rock Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood.
Does 150 Plymouth Rock Court offer parking?
Yes, 150 Plymouth Rock Court offers parking.
Does 150 Plymouth Rock Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Plymouth Rock Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Plymouth Rock Court have a pool?
Yes, 150 Plymouth Rock Court has a pool.
Does 150 Plymouth Rock Court have accessible units?
No, 150 Plymouth Rock Court does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Plymouth Rock Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 Plymouth Rock Court has units with dishwashers.

