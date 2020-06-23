Rent Calculator
1475 Oakhill Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1475 Oakhill Drive
1475 Oakhill Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1475 Oakhill Drive, Greenwood, IN 46143
Amenities
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
EXCELLENT LOCATION IN RESERVE AT ROYAL OAKS, WHICH IS IN THE CENTER GROVE SCHOOL SYSTEM. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH LARGE WALK IN CLOSET. NICE 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1475 Oakhill Drive have any available units?
1475 Oakhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Greenwood, IN
.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Greenwood Rent Report
.
Is 1475 Oakhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1475 Oakhill Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1475 Oakhill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1475 Oakhill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Greenwood
.
Does 1475 Oakhill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1475 Oakhill Drive does offer parking.
Does 1475 Oakhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1475 Oakhill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1475 Oakhill Drive have a pool?
No, 1475 Oakhill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1475 Oakhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 1475 Oakhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1475 Oakhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1475 Oakhill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1475 Oakhill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1475 Oakhill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
