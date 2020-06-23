All apartments in Greenwood
Find more places like 1475 Oakhill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenwood, IN
/
1475 Oakhill Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1475 Oakhill Drive

1475 Oakhill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1475 Oakhill Drive, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
EXCELLENT LOCATION IN RESERVE AT ROYAL OAKS, WHICH IS IN THE CENTER GROVE SCHOOL SYSTEM. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH LARGE WALK IN CLOSET. NICE 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1475 Oakhill Drive have any available units?
1475 Oakhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
Is 1475 Oakhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1475 Oakhill Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1475 Oakhill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1475 Oakhill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood.
Does 1475 Oakhill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1475 Oakhill Drive does offer parking.
Does 1475 Oakhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1475 Oakhill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1475 Oakhill Drive have a pool?
No, 1475 Oakhill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1475 Oakhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 1475 Oakhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1475 Oakhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1475 Oakhill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1475 Oakhill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1475 Oakhill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Hills Apartments
1014 Mission Hills Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Honey Creek Apartments
1786 Honey Lane
Greenwood, IN 46143
Ashmore Trace Apartments of Greenwood
902 Wallington Cir
Greenwood, IN 46143
Emerald Lakes
1180 Emerald Lakes Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Copper Chase at Stones Crossing
2345 Thorium Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Summit Pointe
2400 E Main St
Greenwood, IN 46143
Auburn Place
745 Wooddale Terrace
Greenwood, IN 46142
Meridian Oaks Apartments
187 Love Ave
Greenwood, IN 46142

Similar Pages

Greenwood 1 BedroomsGreenwood 2 Bedrooms
Greenwood Apartments with BalconyGreenwood Apartments with Parking
Greenwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, IN
New Castle, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INNorth Vernon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University