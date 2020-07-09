All apartments in Greenwood
Location

1452 Pencross Lane, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom/ 2 bath single family home located in Greenwood. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and central air! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: 12 months.

UTILITIES: All Electric.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.

CENTRAL AIR: Yes.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1452 Pencross Lane have any available units?
1452 Pencross Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1452 Pencross Lane have?
Some of 1452 Pencross Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1452 Pencross Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1452 Pencross Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1452 Pencross Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1452 Pencross Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1452 Pencross Lane offer parking?
No, 1452 Pencross Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1452 Pencross Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1452 Pencross Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1452 Pencross Lane have a pool?
No, 1452 Pencross Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1452 Pencross Lane have accessible units?
No, 1452 Pencross Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1452 Pencross Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1452 Pencross Lane has units with dishwashers.

