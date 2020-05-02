All apartments in Greenwood
1441 Dowell Street
1441 Dowell Street

1441 Dowell Street · No Longer Available
Location

1441 Dowell Street, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
SPECIAL: Move in prior to February 28th and receive $500 off April Rent! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. March 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Greenwood, IN. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1,792 sq ft of living space. Features include vinyl floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1441 Dowell Street have any available units?
1441 Dowell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1441 Dowell Street have?
Some of 1441 Dowell Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1441 Dowell Street currently offering any rent specials?
1441 Dowell Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1441 Dowell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1441 Dowell Street is pet friendly.
Does 1441 Dowell Street offer parking?
Yes, 1441 Dowell Street does offer parking.
Does 1441 Dowell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1441 Dowell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1441 Dowell Street have a pool?
No, 1441 Dowell Street does not have a pool.
Does 1441 Dowell Street have accessible units?
No, 1441 Dowell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1441 Dowell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1441 Dowell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
