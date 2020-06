Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Super nice clean ranch style home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. 2 car attached garage, nice big yard with deck and mini barn. Home has all new carpet, hardwoods in the dining area and fresh paint throughout. There is no smoking or pets allowed. Minimum 12 month lease. This is a great house.