Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Greenwood
Find more places like 1321 Blue Heron Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Greenwood, IN
/
1321 Blue Heron Lane
Last updated June 12 2019 at 11:35 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1321 Blue Heron Lane
1321 Blue Heron Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
1321 Blue Heron Lane, Greenwood, IN 46143
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WEST//GREENWOOD
3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 2 CAR GARAGE
This is a great home that wont last long! Features great open floor plan with natural light and large yard! Call today to schedule a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1321 Blue Heron Lane have any available units?
1321 Blue Heron Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Greenwood, IN
.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Greenwood Rent Report
.
Is 1321 Blue Heron Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1321 Blue Heron Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 Blue Heron Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1321 Blue Heron Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Greenwood
.
Does 1321 Blue Heron Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1321 Blue Heron Lane offers parking.
Does 1321 Blue Heron Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1321 Blue Heron Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 Blue Heron Lane have a pool?
No, 1321 Blue Heron Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1321 Blue Heron Lane have accessible units?
No, 1321 Blue Heron Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 Blue Heron Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1321 Blue Heron Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1321 Blue Heron Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1321 Blue Heron Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ashmore Trace Apartments of Greenwood
902 Wallington Cir
Greenwood, IN 46143
Devonshire
1100 Devonshire E Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Copper Chase at Stones Crossing
2345 Thorium Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Summit Pointe
2400 E Main St
Greenwood, IN 46143
Westminster Apartments & Townhomes
921 Parliament Pl
Greenwood, IN 46142
Auburn Place
745 Wooddale Terrace
Greenwood, IN 46142
Courts of Valle Vista
716 Connors Drive
Greenwood, IN 46143
Meridian Oaks Apartments
187 Love Ave
Greenwood, IN 46142
Similar Pages
Greenwood 1 Bedrooms
Greenwood 2 Bedrooms
Greenwood Apartments with Balcony
Greenwood Apartments with Parking
Greenwood Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Indianapolis, IN
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Shelbyville, IN
Zionsville, IN
Speedway, IN
Anderson, IN
Avon, IN
Greenfield, IN
New Castle, IN
Seymour, IN
Beech Grove, IN
Martinsville, IN
Danville, IN
Lebanon, IN
North Vernon, IN
Cumberland, IN
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Indiana University-Bloomington
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University