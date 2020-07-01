All apartments in Greenwood
Find more places like 1313 Horse Shoe Bend.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenwood, IN
/
1313 Horse Shoe Bend
Last updated March 19 2020 at 8:36 AM

1313 Horse Shoe Bend

1313 Horse Shoe Bnd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1313 Horse Shoe Bnd, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest suite
Checkout this BRAND NEW Redwood Grande Vista plan by Fischer Homes, with a lake view, in the beautiful community -The Trails at Woodfield featuring a formal living room and 1st-floor guest suite with full bath and 9ft 1st-floor ceiling. Kitchen Island with Granite Countertops, stainless steel appliances, pantry and walk-out morning room all open to the large family room. Upstairs is the owners suite with an en suite with a double bowl vanity, soaking tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. There are 3 additional spacious bedrooms each with a walk-in closet. Centrally located hall bathroom, laundry room, and very spacious loft. 2 bay garage. Washer Dryer stays with house at no additional charge. Owner relocating for job and wishes to rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 Horse Shoe Bend have any available units?
1313 Horse Shoe Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1313 Horse Shoe Bend have?
Some of 1313 Horse Shoe Bend's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1313 Horse Shoe Bend currently offering any rent specials?
1313 Horse Shoe Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 Horse Shoe Bend pet-friendly?
No, 1313 Horse Shoe Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood.
Does 1313 Horse Shoe Bend offer parking?
Yes, 1313 Horse Shoe Bend offers parking.
Does 1313 Horse Shoe Bend have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1313 Horse Shoe Bend offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 Horse Shoe Bend have a pool?
No, 1313 Horse Shoe Bend does not have a pool.
Does 1313 Horse Shoe Bend have accessible units?
No, 1313 Horse Shoe Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 Horse Shoe Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1313 Horse Shoe Bend has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Hills Apartments
1014 Mission Hills Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Honey Creek Apartments
1786 Honey Lane
Greenwood, IN 46143
Ashmore Trace Apartments of Greenwood
902 Wallington Cir
Greenwood, IN 46143
Emerald Lakes
1180 Emerald Lakes Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Devonshire
1100 Devonshire E Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Clearview Apartments
715 Clearview D
Greenwood, IN 46143
Courts of Valle Vista
716 Connors Drive
Greenwood, IN 46143
Meridian Oaks Apartments
187 Love Ave
Greenwood, IN 46142

Similar Pages

Greenwood 1 BedroomsGreenwood 2 Bedrooms
Greenwood Apartments with BalconyGreenwood Apartments with Parking
Greenwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, IN
New Castle, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INNorth Vernon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University