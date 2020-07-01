1313 Horse Shoe Bend

Amenities
Checkout this BRAND NEW Redwood Grande Vista plan by Fischer Homes, with a lake view, in the beautiful community -The Trails at Woodfield featuring a formal living room and 1st-floor guest suite with full bath and 9ft 1st-floor ceiling. Kitchen Island with Granite Countertops, stainless steel appliances, pantry and walk-out morning room all open to the large family room. Upstairs is the owners suite with an en suite with a double bowl vanity, soaking tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. There are 3 additional spacious bedrooms each with a walk-in closet. Centrally located hall bathroom, laundry room, and very spacious loft. 2 bay garage. Washer Dryer stays with house at no additional charge. Owner relocating for job and wishes to rent.