Greenwood, IN
1232 Cutler Lane
Last updated May 14 2019 at 8:54 PM

1232 Cutler Lane

1232 Cutler Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1232 Cutler Lane, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is located in Greenwood, IN and offers 1,566 sq ft of living space throughout. Amenities include vinyl plank flooring, carpeting, second story deck, and much more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1232 Cutler Lane have any available units?
1232 Cutler Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
Is 1232 Cutler Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1232 Cutler Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 Cutler Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1232 Cutler Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1232 Cutler Lane offer parking?
No, 1232 Cutler Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1232 Cutler Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1232 Cutler Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 Cutler Lane have a pool?
No, 1232 Cutler Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1232 Cutler Lane have accessible units?
No, 1232 Cutler Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 Cutler Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1232 Cutler Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1232 Cutler Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1232 Cutler Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
