1224 Edgewater Drive
Last updated September 5 2019 at 10:13 PM

1224 Edgewater Drive

1224 Edgewater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1224 Edgewater Drive, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cute little house in a quiet part of Greenwood. Home is on a pond. Sorry no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1224 Edgewater Drive have any available units?
1224 Edgewater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1224 Edgewater Drive have?
Some of 1224 Edgewater Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1224 Edgewater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1224 Edgewater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 Edgewater Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1224 Edgewater Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood.
Does 1224 Edgewater Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1224 Edgewater Drive offers parking.
Does 1224 Edgewater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1224 Edgewater Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 Edgewater Drive have a pool?
No, 1224 Edgewater Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1224 Edgewater Drive have accessible units?
No, 1224 Edgewater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1224 Edgewater Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1224 Edgewater Drive has units with dishwashers.
