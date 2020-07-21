All apartments in Greenwood
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

1193 Freemont Lane

Location

1193 Freemont Lane, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Receive $500 Off First Full Months Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,368 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Monday, September 30, 2019. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 16 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on l

(RLNE5170416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1193 Freemont Lane have any available units?
1193 Freemont Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
Is 1193 Freemont Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1193 Freemont Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1193 Freemont Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1193 Freemont Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1193 Freemont Lane offer parking?
No, 1193 Freemont Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1193 Freemont Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1193 Freemont Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1193 Freemont Lane have a pool?
No, 1193 Freemont Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1193 Freemont Lane have accessible units?
No, 1193 Freemont Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1193 Freemont Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1193 Freemont Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1193 Freemont Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1193 Freemont Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
