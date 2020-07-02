All apartments in Greenwood
1183 Odell Lane
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:00 PM

1183 Odell Lane

1183 O'dell Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1183 O'dell Lane, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

Are you looking for a home with a 2 car attached garage, beautiful fireplace accent, separate bathroom in the master suite, a huge kitchen for the cook of the home, a privacy fenced in back yard, and space galore?? Look no further! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has so many extras to list, but we will save the excitement for you to see for yourself! This is a new listing and this home will not last long! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making this house your home.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

