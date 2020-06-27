All apartments in Greenwood
Find more places like 1138 Freemont Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenwood, IN
/
1138 Freemont Lane
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

1138 Freemont Lane

1138 Freemont Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1138 Freemont Lane, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1138 Freemont Lane Available 09/13/19 A Fantastic 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath home in Greenwood with privacy fenced yard available in September - This is a great home in a wonderful neighborhood in Greenwood. The home is two stories with 3 bedrooms on the 2nd floor along with two bathrooms. There is a kitchen, dining room and living room along with a half bath and a wood burning fire place on the first floor. The home also has a fenced in back yard that backs up to a Park. The home is very close to all the schools and amenities. To view full listing go to compass-property.com

Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. We require a Credit & Criminal Background Check. We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1150
Security Deposit: $1150 Required Upon Application Approved in Full, No Exceptions

Additional Pet fee required for pets.
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed **prohibit certain breeds

Residents are responsible for all utilities. Keep in mind some utility companies require a deposit. You will not move - in unless utilities are in your name, NO EXCEPTIONS

(RLNE4017162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1138 Freemont Lane have any available units?
1138 Freemont Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
Is 1138 Freemont Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1138 Freemont Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1138 Freemont Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1138 Freemont Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1138 Freemont Lane offer parking?
No, 1138 Freemont Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1138 Freemont Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1138 Freemont Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1138 Freemont Lane have a pool?
No, 1138 Freemont Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1138 Freemont Lane have accessible units?
No, 1138 Freemont Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1138 Freemont Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1138 Freemont Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1138 Freemont Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1138 Freemont Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Honey Creek Apartments
1786 Honey Lane
Greenwood, IN 46143
Ashmore Trace Apartments of Greenwood
902 Wallington Cir
Greenwood, IN 46143
Copper Chase at Stones Crossing
2345 Thorium Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Summit Pointe
2400 E Main St
Greenwood, IN 46143
St. Andrews
1201 Carson Way
Greenwood, IN 46143
Westminster Apartments & Townhomes
921 Parliament Pl
Greenwood, IN 46142
Auburn Place
745 Wooddale Terrace
Greenwood, IN 46142
Courts of Valle Vista
716 Connors Drive
Greenwood, IN 46143

Similar Pages

Greenwood 1 BedroomsGreenwood 2 Bedrooms
Greenwood Apartments with BalconyGreenwood Apartments with Parking
Greenwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, IN
New Castle, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INNorth Vernon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University