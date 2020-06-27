Amenities

1138 Freemont Lane Available 09/13/19 A Fantastic 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath home in Greenwood with privacy fenced yard available in September - This is a great home in a wonderful neighborhood in Greenwood. The home is two stories with 3 bedrooms on the 2nd floor along with two bathrooms. There is a kitchen, dining room and living room along with a half bath and a wood burning fire place on the first floor. The home also has a fenced in back yard that backs up to a Park. The home is very close to all the schools and amenities. To view full listing go to compass-property.com



Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. We require a Credit & Criminal Background Check. We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1150

Security Deposit: $1150 Required Upon Application Approved in Full, No Exceptions



Additional Pet fee required for pets.

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed **prohibit certain breeds



Residents are responsible for all utilities. Keep in mind some utility companies require a deposit. You will not move - in unless utilities are in your name, NO EXCEPTIONS



