GREENWOOD, IN 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 2 CAR GARAGE This is a great brick ranch home in a nice Greenwood neighborhood with a fenced in yard! Stove and refrigerator are furnished! Call today to schedule a showing!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 111 South Fairview Drive have any available units?
111 South Fairview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 South Fairview Drive have?
Some of 111 South Fairview Drive's amenities include garage, furnished, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 South Fairview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
111 South Fairview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.