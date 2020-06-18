All apartments in Greenwood
Last updated March 20 2020 at 9:37 PM

1041 Mikes Way

1041 Mikes Way · No Longer Available
Location

1041 Mikes Way, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1041 Mikes Way have any available units?
1041 Mikes Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1041 Mikes Way have?
Some of 1041 Mikes Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1041 Mikes Way currently offering any rent specials?
1041 Mikes Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1041 Mikes Way pet-friendly?
No, 1041 Mikes Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood.
Does 1041 Mikes Way offer parking?
Yes, 1041 Mikes Way offers parking.
Does 1041 Mikes Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1041 Mikes Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1041 Mikes Way have a pool?
No, 1041 Mikes Way does not have a pool.
Does 1041 Mikes Way have accessible units?
No, 1041 Mikes Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1041 Mikes Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1041 Mikes Way has units with dishwashers.
