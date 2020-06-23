1035 Mikes Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/575e6090f7 ----

You\'ll love this spacious townhome in Twin Oaks, move-in ready. Nice size bedrooms, finished garage, all kitchen appliances are included and a washer/dryer. Conveniently located-close to everything: schools, shopping, golf course, hospital, restaurants, interstate 65 and more!!



Hurry and apply today at www.ipmleasing.com



No Pets

No Section 8



Application screening includes credit check, criminal background and public records search. Credit score desired is 550 or better; no evictions within past 5 years; less than $2500 in past due debt; no past due rental debt; no violent felonies; income 3x rent.



Contact For Lease Details



Dryer

Garage

Patio/Deck

Stove/Range

Washer

Washer/Dryer Hook Ups