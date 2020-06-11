Rent Calculator
Home
/
Greensburg, IN
/
930 E Colonial Manor Dr apt 409
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:20 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
930 E Colonial Manor Dr apt 409
930 E Colonial Manor Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
930 E Colonial Manor Dr, Greensburg, IN 47240
Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
multi-family building
This unit is located at the back of the property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 930 E Colonial Manor Dr apt 409 have any available units?
930 E Colonial Manor Dr apt 409 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Greensburg, IN
.
Is 930 E Colonial Manor Dr apt 409 currently offering any rent specials?
930 E Colonial Manor Dr apt 409 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 E Colonial Manor Dr apt 409 pet-friendly?
No, 930 E Colonial Manor Dr apt 409 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Greensburg
.
Does 930 E Colonial Manor Dr apt 409 offer parking?
Yes, 930 E Colonial Manor Dr apt 409 does offer parking.
Does 930 E Colonial Manor Dr apt 409 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 930 E Colonial Manor Dr apt 409 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 E Colonial Manor Dr apt 409 have a pool?
Yes, 930 E Colonial Manor Dr apt 409 has a pool.
Does 930 E Colonial Manor Dr apt 409 have accessible units?
No, 930 E Colonial Manor Dr apt 409 does not have accessible units.
Does 930 E Colonial Manor Dr apt 409 have units with dishwashers?
No, 930 E Colonial Manor Dr apt 409 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 930 E Colonial Manor Dr apt 409 have units with air conditioning?
No, 930 E Colonial Manor Dr apt 409 does not have units with air conditioning.
