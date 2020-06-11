All apartments in Greensburg
Greensburg, IN
930 E Colonial Manor Dr apt 409
930 E Colonial Manor Dr apt 409

930 E Colonial Manor Dr · No Longer Available
Location

930 E Colonial Manor Dr, Greensburg, IN 47240

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
multi-family building
This unit is located at the back of the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 E Colonial Manor Dr apt 409 have any available units?
930 E Colonial Manor Dr apt 409 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greensburg, IN.
Is 930 E Colonial Manor Dr apt 409 currently offering any rent specials?
930 E Colonial Manor Dr apt 409 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 E Colonial Manor Dr apt 409 pet-friendly?
No, 930 E Colonial Manor Dr apt 409 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greensburg.
Does 930 E Colonial Manor Dr apt 409 offer parking?
Yes, 930 E Colonial Manor Dr apt 409 does offer parking.
Does 930 E Colonial Manor Dr apt 409 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 930 E Colonial Manor Dr apt 409 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 E Colonial Manor Dr apt 409 have a pool?
Yes, 930 E Colonial Manor Dr apt 409 has a pool.
Does 930 E Colonial Manor Dr apt 409 have accessible units?
No, 930 E Colonial Manor Dr apt 409 does not have accessible units.
Does 930 E Colonial Manor Dr apt 409 have units with dishwashers?
No, 930 E Colonial Manor Dr apt 409 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 930 E Colonial Manor Dr apt 409 have units with air conditioning?
No, 930 E Colonial Manor Dr apt 409 does not have units with air conditioning.
