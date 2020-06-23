Rent Calculator
Last updated June 23 2020 at 2:10 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2317 N Broadway Apt 8
2317 N Broadway St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2317 N Broadway St, Greensburg, IN 47240
Amenities
parking
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
multi-family building
Beautiful property located close to area amenities and is situated on 2 lakes.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2317 N Broadway Apt 8 have any available units?
2317 N Broadway Apt 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Greensburg, IN
.
What amenities does 2317 N Broadway Apt 8 have?
Some of 2317 N Broadway Apt 8's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2317 N Broadway Apt 8 currently offering any rent specials?
2317 N Broadway Apt 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2317 N Broadway Apt 8 pet-friendly?
No, 2317 N Broadway Apt 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Greensburg
.
Does 2317 N Broadway Apt 8 offer parking?
Yes, 2317 N Broadway Apt 8 offers parking.
Does 2317 N Broadway Apt 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2317 N Broadway Apt 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2317 N Broadway Apt 8 have a pool?
Yes, 2317 N Broadway Apt 8 has a pool.
Does 2317 N Broadway Apt 8 have accessible units?
No, 2317 N Broadway Apt 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 2317 N Broadway Apt 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2317 N Broadway Apt 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2317 N Broadway Apt 8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2317 N Broadway Apt 8 does not have units with air conditioning.
