1659 W. Kole Dr. Unit A

Amenities
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - Greensburg: US -421 & IN 3
Three Bedrooms, two baths ranch duplex with living room, dining room and kitchen
Interior Features include: Fresh paint, new carpet, mini blinds, ceiling fans in Living room and all bedrooms, laundry hook up
Exterior Features Include: One car attached garage
Appliances Included:Refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher
Central Air: YES
Lease Terms:
12month lease required
Pets Okay See Pet Policy, fees and restrictions in application criteria below.
Utilities:
Utility Information: Electric stove hook up, electric dryer hook up, Electric water heater, electric furnace
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
This home does not accept section 8
Contact:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy
Schedule a Showing Anytime
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch
Application Criteria: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria
Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy
(RLNE5605728)