1659 W. Kole Dr. Unit A
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

1659 W. Kole Dr. Unit A

1659 West Kole Drive · (317) 316-3410
Location

1659 West Kole Drive, Greensburg, IN 47240

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1659 W. Kole Dr. Unit A · Avail. now

$795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1042 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - Greensburg: US -421 & IN 3
Three Bedrooms, two baths ranch duplex with living room, dining room and kitchen

Interior Features include: Fresh paint, new carpet, mini blinds, ceiling fans in Living room and all bedrooms, laundry hook up
Exterior Features Include: One car attached garage

Appliances Included:Refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher
Central Air: YES

Lease Terms:
12month lease required
Pets Okay See Pet Policy, fees and restrictions in application criteria below.

Utilities:
Utility Information: Electric stove hook up, electric dryer hook up, Electric water heater, electric furnace
Tenant Pays: All Utilities

This home does not accept section 8

Contact:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy

(RLNE5605728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

