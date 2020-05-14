1659 W. Kole Dr. Unit A

Amenities

APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - Greensburg: US -421 & IN 3

Three Bedrooms, two baths ranch duplex with living room, dining room and kitchen



Interior Features include: Fresh paint, new carpet, mini blinds, ceiling fans in Living room and all bedrooms, laundry hook up

Exterior Features Include: One car attached garage



Appliances Included:Refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher

Central Air: YES



Lease Terms:

12month lease required

Pets Okay See Pet Policy, fees and restrictions in application criteria below.



Utilities:

Utility Information: Electric stove hook up, electric dryer hook up, Electric water heater, electric furnace

Tenant Pays: All Utilities



This home does not accept section 8



Contact:

For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy



Schedule a Showing Anytime

https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch



Application Criteria: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria



Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy



(RLNE5605728)