All apartments in Greenfield
Find more places like 931 Webb Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenfield, IN
/
931 Webb Drive
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

931 Webb Drive

931 Webb Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenfield
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

931 Webb Drive, Greenfield, IN 46140

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,317 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE4993735)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 931 Webb Drive have any available units?
931 Webb Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenfield, IN.
What amenities does 931 Webb Drive have?
Some of 931 Webb Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 931 Webb Drive currently offering any rent specials?
931 Webb Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 931 Webb Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 931 Webb Drive is pet friendly.
Does 931 Webb Drive offer parking?
Yes, 931 Webb Drive offers parking.
Does 931 Webb Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 931 Webb Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 931 Webb Drive have a pool?
Yes, 931 Webb Drive has a pool.
Does 931 Webb Drive have accessible units?
No, 931 Webb Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 931 Webb Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 931 Webb Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 931 Webb Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 931 Webb Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bluestone Apartments
210 Flagstone Drive
Greenfield, IN 46140

Similar Pages

Greenfield Apartments with GaragesGreenfield Apartments with Parking
Greenfield Cheap ApartmentsGreenfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Greenfield Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INShelbyville, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN
Cumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INConnersville, INYorktown, INLebanon, INGreensburg, INFranklin, INPittsboro, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis