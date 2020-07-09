All apartments in Greenfield
Find more places like 834 Indigo Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenfield, IN
/
834 Indigo Drive
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

834 Indigo Drive

834 Indigo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenfield
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

834 Indigo Drive, Greenfield, IN 46140

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,498 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5432306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 834 Indigo Drive have any available units?
834 Indigo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenfield, IN.
What amenities does 834 Indigo Drive have?
Some of 834 Indigo Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 834 Indigo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
834 Indigo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 834 Indigo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 834 Indigo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenfield.
Does 834 Indigo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 834 Indigo Drive offers parking.
Does 834 Indigo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 834 Indigo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 834 Indigo Drive have a pool?
Yes, 834 Indigo Drive has a pool.
Does 834 Indigo Drive have accessible units?
No, 834 Indigo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 834 Indigo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 834 Indigo Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 834 Indigo Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 834 Indigo Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bluestone Apartments
210 Flagstone Drive
Greenfield, IN 46140
Greenfield Village Apartments
1650 Village Dr W
Greenfield, IN 46140

Similar Pages

Greenfield Apartments with ParkingGreenfield Apartments with Pool
Greenfield Cheap PlacesGreenfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Greenfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Shelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN
Lebanon, INNorth Vernon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis