Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Greenfield
Find more places like 735 Streamside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Greenfield, IN
/
735 Streamside Drive
Last updated October 13 2019 at 2:06 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
735 Streamside Drive
735 Streamside Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenfield
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
735 Streamside Drive, Greenfield, IN 46140
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 735 Streamside Drive have any available units?
735 Streamside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Greenfield, IN
.
Is 735 Streamside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
735 Streamside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 735 Streamside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 735 Streamside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 735 Streamside Drive offer parking?
No, 735 Streamside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 735 Streamside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 735 Streamside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 735 Streamside Drive have a pool?
No, 735 Streamside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 735 Streamside Drive have accessible units?
No, 735 Streamside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 735 Streamside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 735 Streamside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 735 Streamside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 735 Streamside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Greenfield Village Apartments
1650 Village Dr W
Greenfield, IN 46140
Bluestone Apartments
210 Flagstone Drive
Greenfield, IN 46140
Similar Pages
Greenfield Apartments with Garage
Greenfield Apartments with Parking
Greenfield Cheap Places
Greenfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Greenfield Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Indianapolis, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Shelbyville, IN
Zionsville, IN
Speedway, IN
Anderson, IN
Avon, IN
Kokomo, IN
New Castle, IN
Marion, IN
Beech Grove, IN
Martinsville, IN
Danville, IN
Lebanon, IN
North Vernon, IN
Cumberland, IN
Tipton, IN
Pendleton, IN
Bargersville, IN
Whitestown, IN
Greensburg, IN
Pittsboro, IN
Franklin, IN
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Indiana University-Kokomo
Marian University
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis