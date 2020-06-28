All apartments in Greenfield
Find more places like 718 Fern Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenfield, IN
/
718 Fern Street
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

718 Fern Street

718 Fern Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenfield
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

718 Fern Street, Greenfield, IN 46140

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Receive $500 Off First Full Months Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,330 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Thursday, October 10, 2019. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 16 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on leas

(RLNE5123836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 Fern Street have any available units?
718 Fern Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenfield, IN.
What amenities does 718 Fern Street have?
Some of 718 Fern Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 Fern Street currently offering any rent specials?
718 Fern Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 Fern Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 718 Fern Street is pet friendly.
Does 718 Fern Street offer parking?
Yes, 718 Fern Street offers parking.
Does 718 Fern Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 Fern Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 Fern Street have a pool?
No, 718 Fern Street does not have a pool.
Does 718 Fern Street have accessible units?
No, 718 Fern Street does not have accessible units.
Does 718 Fern Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 718 Fern Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 718 Fern Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 718 Fern Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Sublet
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bluestone Apartments
210 Flagstone Drive
Greenfield, IN 46140
Greenfield Village Apartments
1650 Village Dr W
Greenfield, IN 46140

Similar Pages

Greenfield Apartments with ParkingGreenfield Apartments with Pool
Greenfield Cheap PlacesGreenfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Greenfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Shelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN
Lebanon, INNorth Vernon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis