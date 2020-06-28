All apartments in Greenfield
707 Fern Street
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:18 AM

707 Fern Street

707 Fern Street · No Longer Available
Location

707 Fern Street, Greenfield, IN 46140

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has hardwood flooring throughout. Naturally well lit. Newer flooring featured in kitchen, as well as newer counter tops, stainless steel electric appliances. Huge master with full bath attached. Tons of storage. Low maintenance yard, and attached garage!!! Stop by today so that we can make our house your home!!

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 Fern Street have any available units?
707 Fern Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenfield, IN.
What amenities does 707 Fern Street have?
Some of 707 Fern Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 Fern Street currently offering any rent specials?
707 Fern Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 Fern Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 707 Fern Street is pet friendly.
Does 707 Fern Street offer parking?
Yes, 707 Fern Street offers parking.
Does 707 Fern Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 Fern Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 Fern Street have a pool?
No, 707 Fern Street does not have a pool.
Does 707 Fern Street have accessible units?
No, 707 Fern Street does not have accessible units.
Does 707 Fern Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 707 Fern Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 707 Fern Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 707 Fern Street does not have units with air conditioning.
